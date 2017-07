And that custom fabrication capability helps support the Chrome Shop Mafia, which operates on site in several work bays at the 4 State Trucks retail location.

4 State Trucks is also home to a custom metal fabrication shop that can create just about anything desired for a big rig.

4 State Trucks is home to an over 40,000 sq. ft. chrome and accessory showroom. Located off I-40 in Missouri, the facility offers truck parking for up to 30 tractor-trailers.

4 State Trucks has been providing both new and used parts for the heavy-duty truck industry since 1979.

A few years back, American Trucker got a chance to spend a day at the famous 4 State Trucks facility outside Joplin, MO; home to the Chrome Shop Mafia. It’s a business where you can find just about any truck part imaginable, as well as a place where you can turn just about any type of big rig into a rolling work of art. (Photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)