Following the relocation of their Western Star cabover to a friend’s garage in Corinth, NY – some 200 miles away from where they live in Irvington – the twins delved into the truck’s history. Built at the White Motor Co. plant in Cleveland, Ohio, it originally went to work for United Van Lines in Arizona, then for a farmer in Minnesota who used it to deliver grain for 18 years, who then sold it to another farmer. The current owner, a retired truck driver, won it in a farm auction in North Dakota in 2011 and brought it home to Connecticut.