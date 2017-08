Mario Johnson from the DLA speaks to a truck driver supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts at JBSA. As of Aug. 30, more than 306,000 meals and over 687,000 liters of water have been delivered to victims of Hurricane Harvey and FEMA said more than 4.6 million meals, 5.1 million liters of water, and thousands of cots and blankets remain available at incident support bases or “ISBs” like JBSA for transfer to the states of Texas and Louisiana should they be needed and requested. (Photo: Sean M. Worrell)