Truckers running through the OK state in the next couple of days, take note: The 35th Anniversary Shell ROTELLA SuperRigs runs Thursday through Saturday at the Exchange Center at Expo Square in Tulsa, and this year’s theme is “Titans of Tulsa.”

As always, SuperRigs contestants and attendees will have the opportunity to see some of the best looking working trucks during the day and enjoy a variety of activities in the evening on Thursday and Friday nights. Expo Square is located off Route I-44, Highway 51 and Highway 244.

SuperRigs will feature fun and entertaining events for drivers and their families each day and night including a variety of vendors, a scavenger hunt, prizes, games, the Rotella Road Show, as well as the Rotella T6 BBQ Pitt. Attendees may also enjoy a Tulsa Drillers Minor League Baseball game, as well as nearby flea markets and fairs in downtown Tulsa. The annual truck parade will be held along with a fireworks show and live entertainment.

The Shell ROTELLA SuperRigs competition is one of the top truck beauty contests for actively working trucks. Hard working owner/operator truckers from across the United States and Canada compete annually for cash and prizes in excess of $25,000. Twelve drivers will be selected to have their trucks featured in the 2018 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Judging will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, and between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Judging takes about 20 minutes and contestants do not need to be present to win.

Trucks entered in Shell ROTELLA SuperRigs are judged by industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. Judges score the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality, and workmanship. In total, 24 working trucks receive awards for categories such as ‘Best of Show’, ‘Tractor’, ‘Tractor/Trailer Combination’ and ‘Classic’.

For updates about Shell ROTELLA SuperRigs and Shell ROTELLA products, visit Rotella.com and follow Rotella on Facebook at Facebook.com/ShellRotella, on Twitter at Twitter.com/ShellRotella and on Instagram at Instagram.com/ShellRotellaT.