The search continues as Kenworth, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program and FASTPORT work together to find America’s top rookie military veteran who has made the transition from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces to driving for a commercial fleet.

Under the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program, Kenworth will provide a fully-loaded Kenworth T680 Advantage with a 76-inch sleeper, PACCAR MX-13 455-hp engine,and Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated transmission as the program’s top award.

To be eligible to win the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award, candidates must meet all of the following criteria:

Military veteran or current or former member of the National Guard or Reserves;

Graduate of a PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, and a current CDL holder;

Employed by any for-hire carrier or private fleet trucking company that has pledged to hire veterans through the Trucking Track Mentoring Program (www.truckingtrack.org);

First employed as a CDL driver trucking between January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017;

Legal resident of the continental United States.

Drivers must be nominated by their motor carrier or training organization by June 30. Full criteria and online nomination forms can be found on the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” website (www.transitiontrucking.org ).

The top rookie will be determined by an panel of judges based on criteria in the contest rules, including availability of loads, on time delivery, highway safety performance, customer relations, work record, military service record, and non-job related activities/community service.

The Hiring our Heroes program runs throughout the year, with hiring fairs slated at military bases, truck industry events, and at venues near military bases. The Kenworth T680 Advantage will be on display at selected events to inform and inspire those looking at trucking as a possible career. For more information, visit the websites of Fastport (www.fastport.com) and Hiring Our Heroes (www.uschamberfoundation.org/hiring-our-heroes).