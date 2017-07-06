Used truck customers who tap into this program also receive discounted pricing for any necessary repairs, parts, and tires that may be outside of the purchased PM services. (Photo: Ryder)

Ryder System Inc. is rolling out a new preventive maintenance (PM) program to those who buy its used trucks, with the ability to finance or prepay for the PM service package they select.

The company is offering Ryder SelectCare Preventive Maintenance packages that range from one to three years at the time of vehicle purchase, with up to four PM appointments a year via Ryder’s network national network of 800 service facilities and 5,900 technicians.

In addition, used truck customers who tap into this program receive discounted pricing for any necessary repairs, parts, and tires that may be outside of the agreed upon preventive maintenance services.

“Recent customer interactions, market research, and conversations with private fleet owners and other pre-owned vehicle sales prospects have shown that maintenance services packaged with convenient financing options are in great demand as a value-added service,” noted Dennis Cooke, president of global fleet management solutions for Ryder, in a statement.

“The new preventive maintenance option provides agility and customization for customers that want greater control, uptime, and a simpler way to finance the maintenance of their fleets,” he added.

Cooke noted that Ryder sells more than 18,000 used trucks annually through 59 locations located across North America, with an inventory that includes commercial and heavy-duty trucks consisting of tractors, trailers, straight trucks, panel and cube vans, refrigerated trucks, stake trucks, and more.