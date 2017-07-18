Rotating a cave-dwelling task force

Rotating a cave-dwelling task forceJul 18, 2017
Tucked inside a group of caves located somewhere in the snow-bound hillsides of Norway lie 500 pieces of U.S. Marine Corps military equipment – tanks, light armored vehicles and, yes, more than a few trucks – that is “pre-positioned” for rapid deployment in case an emergency arises. Every so often, though, this gear must be rotated with fresh equipment brought into Norway via ship. The Marines recently rotated their Norway force equipment back in June; here is an inside look at that logistics effort. (All photos courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps)