American Trucker
Home > Equipment > Rotating a cave-dwelling task force

Rotating a cave-dwelling task force

Jul 18, 2017
Comments 0
  • Nor1a.jpg

    During Strategic Mobility Exercise 17, approximately 500 “principal end items” of Marine Corps equipment were removed from Norwegian caves and replaced with fresh gear; part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway (MCPP-N). The caves are some of several locations around the world which house the gear to support contingencies or operations abroad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Brett Lazaroff)

    More
  • Nor1b.jpg

    The MCPP-N enables what the military calls a “rapid aggregation of a credible, agile, and flexible Marine Air-Ground Task Force” and for the defense of North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] allies and partners in Europe. Note all the trucks in this picture, prepped for use hauling troops, ammunition, supplies, etc. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Brett Lazaroff)

    More
  • Nor1c.jpg

    Lance Cpl. Anthony Rivera, a landing support specialist with Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1, guides a seven-ton truck off of cargo ship USNS Baldomero Lopez (T-AK 3010) in Norway. Marines replaced equipment from MCPP-N caves with serviced equipment from the ship to “optimize operational readiness” in military lingo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

    More
  • Nor1d.jpg

    Sgt. Nadia Rusnak, a motor vehicle operator with Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1, climbs out of a seven-ton truck after staging it in the assembly area at a cave site in Norway. MCPP-N is a bilateral program between U.S. Marines and Norwegian soldiers to stay prepared for future operations across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

    More
  • Nor1e.jpg

    Lance Cpl. Jack Tashjian, a landing support specialist with Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1, guides a seven-ton truck through the assembly area at a cave site in Norway. Keeping equipment in such a “forward-based location,” according to the Marines, shortens response time for global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

    More
  • Nor2.jpg

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Giles Bailey (left), a heavy equipment operator, and Cpl. Billy Garrett, a motor transport mechanic – both with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, within the 2nd Marine Logistics Group – install an “armadillo” onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) truck during Strategic Mobility Exercise 17 (STRATMOBEX) in Frigaard, Norway. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

    More
  • Nor2a.jpg

    The “armadillo” being installed here by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gordon Budd is the nickname for a removable armored personnel carrier system for military trucks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

    More
  • Nor4.jpg

    The “armadillo” is a one-piece “capsule” with armored sides, ballistic glass windows, bench seats, and tarp-covered open top so troops can quickly enter and exit the vehicle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

    More
  • Nor5.jpg

    Marines with 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2d Marine Logistics Group, drive MTVR seven-ton truck that is towing a M777 155mm howitzer artillery piece to an assembly area during Strategic Mobility Exercise 17 (STRATMOBEX) near Stjordal, Norway. The STRATMOBEX exercises helped sharpen the logistical operations of the MCPP-N troopers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emily Dorumsgaard)

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Tucked inside a group of caves located somewhere in the snow-bound hillsides of Norway lie 500 pieces of U.S. Marine Corps military equipment – tanks, light armored vehicles and, yes, more than a few trucks – that is “pre-positioned” for rapid deployment in case an emergency arises. Every so often, though, this gear must be rotated with fresh equipment brought into Norway via ship. The Marines recently rotated their Norway force equipment back in June; here is an inside look at that logistics effort. (All photos courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps)

Please or Register to post comments.

Search for Equipment



Trucker.com
American Trucker Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×