Rodeo time for military truckers

Rodeo time for military truckersDec 22, 2016
For the first time ever, Dover Air Force Base in Dover, DE, played host to a “ground transportation rodeo” that pitted airmen from the 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) at Dover against the 87th LRS based out of McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ. Six two-man teams from each group went head-to-head in timed forklift and tractor-trailer operations, racing the clock while loading containers onto flatbed trailers as well as maneuvering them and the forklifts through an obstacle course. (All photos by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Jenne)