The Acela Truck Company is rolling out a “new” line of what it calls “extreme-duty” 4x4 and 6x6 trucks aimed at heavy-duty commercial markets such as oil and gas, mining, pipeline construction and forestry, where a typical truck chassis simply cannot perform.

Acela said its “core innovation” is the development of a proprietary process of resetting U.S. Army Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTVs) to a near zero-mile condition. Those reconditioned trucks are then sold into civilian markets, the OEM noted.

"When looking at mining, oil and gas and utilities operations, a more durable, capable and extreme truck has been in high demand for years," noted David Ronsen, Acela’s president and CEO, in a statement. "We're here to fill that niche need and help our customers improve productivity while cutting their capital costs with the most capable truck chassis they've ever had."

He said Acela embarked on developing this line of vehicles after several Canadian oil sands clients explaining that there wasn't a truck that could handle the extreme, rugged environments where oil sand is mined with chassis that offered what Ronsen called “a long life-cycle and a cost-effective price point” with four key advantages:

Total Cost of Ownership

Ease of Maintenance

On or Off-Highway Capability

One-Year Warranty

Ronsen added that versions of the Acela Monterra proved themselves in mining operations over seven years with a 96% documented uptime.

Acela pointed out, too, that the FMTVs it is “resetting” were originally developed for the U.S. Army to withstand the harshest conditions during combat – and have achieved the US Army's coveted "ultra-reliable" status for 17 years running.