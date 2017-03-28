LOUISVILLE. Changes to the Peterbilt Model 579 Epiq for the 2018 model year improve fuel efficiency by 8% compared to 2017 models, according to the company. The company also announced a new warranty for its certified used truck program and availability of a new Allison automatic transmission during a press conference at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Half of the increase in fuel economy comes from updates to the Paccar MX-13 and MX-11 engines paired with Eaton Fuller Advantage automated transmissions, according to Peterbilt general manager Kyle Quinn. Predictive cruise control with neutral coasting accounts for an additional 3%, and a new Paccar 40,000-lb. tandem drive axle contributes 1%, he said.

Driver comfort has also been addressed in the 2018 version of Peterbilt’s line-haul tractor with new auto stop/start functionality for its No-Idle sleeper AC system, new interior color options, and a larger sleeper window.

In other news from the company’s press conference, the Peterbilt Red Oval certified used-truck program will now offer a one-year, 125,000-mi. warranty on Paccar MX engines and aftertreatment system, as well as a 90-day buyers assurance plan covering major chassis components. Red Oval certified trucks undergo a 150-point inspection before being reconditioned and serviced with a DPF cleaning and oil change.

Later this year, the company will add the fully automatic Allison TC10 transmission as an option for the Model 579 and Model 567. Designed for regional and line-haul heavy-duty tractor applications, the torque converter 10-speed has been optimized for down-speeding to increase fuel economy, and requires no scheduled maintenance for 500,000 mi. It can handle up to 1,850 lbs. ft. torque and 110,000 lbs. GCW, and comes with a 5-year, 750,000-mi. warranty.

Peterbilt also announced that it is making the Bendix Wingman Advanced collision mitigation system standard on the Model 579 beginning in the third quarter of the year. The system alerts drivers when it detects objects in the lane ahead and can reduce the severity of rear-end collisions with advanced braking technology. It also provides drivers with adaptive cruise control.

One other future option announced at MATS was the availability of the FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit for the Model 579 beginning next month. The system combines center and rear fairings with wheel covers to deliver up to a 2% increase in fuel economy, according to the manufacturer.