In response to increased demand for rental and leasing services, PacLease has added ten new locations. The leasing and rental company, which offers the full line of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, now has 454 locations in the United States and Canada.

“PacLease had another strong year and we’re finding increased demand for those wanting to rent and lease Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks,” said Jake Civitts, director of franchise operations for PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease). “With the opening of our new PacLease locations, including three in the major markets of the Detroit and Philadelphia areas, along with Birmingham, we’re well situated for continued growth. Our customers have been pleased with the high quality and performance of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks powered by PACCAR engines, and the service capabilities being delivered by our highly trained dealers.”

The new PacLease locations are:

PacLease of Alabama – Birmingham, Alabama

Allstate Leasing – Clear Lake, Iowa

Allstate Leasing – West Salem, Wisconsin

Palmer Leasing Group – Effingham, Illinois

Southland PacLease – Monroe, Louisiana

PacLease of Detroit – Romulus, Michigan

PacLease of Philadelphia – Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Inland PacLease – West Kelowna, British Columbia

Peterbilt Pacific Leasing – Lantzville, British Columbia

Peterbilt Pacific Leasing – Delta, British Columbia

According to Civitts, a recent study by the National Private Truck Council showed that 66 percent of respondents expected to add equipment and drivers over the next five years.

“That paints a very bright picture for our business, and leasing as a whole, as private fleets remain our main customers,” said Civitts. “And, PacLease continues to expand service offerings to its customers, with even more planned in 2017.”

Among this year’s achievements, PacLease revamped the PacFuel card, co-branded with Comdata, which gives customers even better fuel pricing through more location. PacLease also unveiled a new on-line safety program for customers and their drivers, called PacTrainer, offered as a one-year complimentary service for national account customers, Civitts added.