A new partnership between ONE20 and RoadsideMASTERS.com is going to provide free roadside assistance to more than 350,000 drivers who are members of the ONE20 communities.

“We can now offer our members a benefit they might not otherwise be able to access and we’re giving it to them for free,” noted Christian Schenk, CEO and president of ONE20, in a statement.

“Breakdowns are expensive, and this program will help our members get back on the road as soon as possible,” he added.

Starting this August, ONE20 members will be eligible for free “Silver Level” service through RoadsideMASTERS.com, which includes: truck and trailer towing, flat tire change, tire repair, mobile mechanic service and jump starts.

Drivers will also have options for added coverage under the firm’s “Gold” and “Platinum” programs. On top of that, ONE20 said members who purchase and activate a ONE20 F-ELD (electronic logging device) before September 1 this year will get an automatic upgrade to “Gold” level roadside service.

Once registered, benefits of the program are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For assistance, drivers simply call the support number listed on their membership card. They will then receive a text from RoadsideMASTERS.com, which allows the support team to geo-locate the driver so dispatchers know exactly where to send a service team.

ONE20’s Schenk pointed out that, historically, roadside assistance programs cost up to $700 annually, while towing assistance – typically requested twice a year – averages $500 for just five miles, not including added repair costs.