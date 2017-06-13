NTP says approval time can take as little as 15 minutes. (File photo)

National Truck Protection Inc. (NTP), an independent provider of extended service contracts to trucking fleets, is launching a new fast-response inspection process for used trucks called “Express.”

This new “Express” process reduces inspection review and approval time to within 15 minutes. During this time, the NTP inspection analyst will review all of the required inspection data, make a qualification determination and respond back.

“We are excited about this new service because it will reduce inspection cycle times and provide unprecedented service to our customers,” said Robert Amico, NTP’s president and CEO, explained in a statement.

He added that the inspection process provides an agreement among all parties as to the condition of a vehicle at the time of sale. With a valid inspection, disputes regarding pre-existing conditions are significantly reduced and nearly eliminated, Amico stressed.

“This is extremely valuable in evaluating and administering warranty claims,” he added. “The creation of our new “Express” inspection process is another example of how NTP continually works to refine and optimize critical business processes to ultimately provide better service to our customers

NTP is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, a private equity firm with over $2.0 billion of committed capital founded in 2003.