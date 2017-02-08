Mack Trucks is introducing a new motor oil blend that it will use to factory-fill its 2017 engines: Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5.

Depending on the application, the oil drain intervals for EOS-4.5 can be extended by an extra 15,000 miles compared with previous formulations, the OEM said – to 60,000, 50,000 and 40,000 miles, respectively, for long-haul, regional-haul and heavy-haul applications.

During the life of a Mack truck, the company said such drain extensions, which can be permitted for all 2011 model year and newer Mack engines, allow customers to skip between four and 16 oil drains, saving hundreds of dollars per year per truck.

“There is a misconception that Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5 is simply a rebranded version of the other engine oils on the shelf, and nothing could be further from the truth,” noted Scott Barraclough, Mack technology product manager, in a statement. “Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5 is a proprietary formula that is tested and approved with Mack equipment, which allows us to extend drain intervals.”

Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5 is available in 10W30 and 15W40 weights and can be used where CK-4 oils are recommended, the company said, adding that this blend is fully backward compatible with all CJ-4 applications.