Mack Trucks is preparing to unveil a new Class 8 highway truck on Sept. 13, right before the first-ever North American Commercial Vehicle show being held in Atlanta.

The company launched a major social media push to promote the new truck this weekend and, though few additional details are available yet, Mack created a new website as a central location for information on the truck ahead of what it is calling a “virtual launch event.”

Mack has uploaded one video to the website, which touts the long history of the company, and centers on the “functional design” qualities its new truck will offer.

As the company prepares for a new era, one of its most iconic vehicles, “Big Red,” has taken its permanent home at the recently opened Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka, KS.

Big Red is the completely restored and decorated Mack FS786LST cabover model Knievel used as his show truck at the height of his fame, along with the custom-built trailer he used as his dressing room.

After Knievel fans located the truck, it took 18 months and $300,000 to bring it back to life.

It also traveled the country with other Knievel memorabilia and is now a showpiece at the museum.