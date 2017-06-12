The new Pentathlon D premium long-haul drive tire is the first model being rolled out from the new Pentathlon product family introduced by TP Commercial Solutions, a North American industrial business unit of Italian tire maker Pirelli.

After what the company called a “successful pilot phase” of extensive testing, research and development, the Pentathlon D aims to deliver extremely high mileage, and fuel savings, and low emission benefits as a SmartWay verified tire with “EcoImpact” features.

Again, the Pentathlon D is the first tire to launch in the Pentathlon product family for premium long haul needs in the U.S. and Canada, with Pirelli noting “five distinct areas” that distinguish it from other truck tires:

High mileage – a dual layer tread compound is incorporated into the design for long lasting performance.

a dual layer tread compound is incorporated into the design for long lasting performance. Energy efficiency – achieved via a specialized under-tread compound to provide lower rolling resistance, and therefore lower fuel consumption and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

achieved via a specialized under-tread compound to provide lower rolling resistance, and therefore lower fuel consumption and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Even wear – an optimized pattern geometry and 3SB belt evolution ensures durable and even wear patterns.

an optimized pattern geometry and 3SB belt evolution ensures durable and even wear patterns. High traction – a directional tread pattern for excellent grip on wet and dry.

a directional tread pattern for excellent grip on wet and dry. High retreadability – Pirelli’s patented Spiral Advanced Technology for Truck (SATT) technology, combined with Hexa Bead Wire delivers the ultimate retreadability.

“Pentathlon D provided excellent results in testing against the industry’s most important performance benchmarks of mileage and traction in all conditions,” noted Clif Armstrong, President of TP Commercial Solutions, in a statement.