The move follows the introduction of new truck models like the Internatinal LT Series seen here as well as the RH Series of regional tractors. (Photo: Navistar)

Truck and engine maker Navistar is re-shuffling its executive suite to bring “greater focus” to “critical revenue areas” of the company’s business, according to Troy Clarke, the OEM’s chairman, president and CEO.

Effective July 1, Michael Cancelliere becomes president of the company’s truck and parts organization, replacing William “Bill” Kozek, who will assume a planning role focused on vehicle electrification and potential disruptive technologies.

Cancelliere, who has been with the company for more than 37 years in a variety of truck and parts sales leadership positions, will report to Persio Lisboa, Navistar’s executive vice president and COO. Kozek will report directly to Clarke, the OEM noted.

Navistar also announced that Bernardo Valenzuela is returning to the company in the newly created role of vice president of export, as well as president of Mexico and global operations.

Those changes represent what Clarke called “another important step on our journey toward sustainable profitability through growth and expansion in our core and select global markets.”