A year removed from its launch, Minimizer Fast Flaps have proved to be a big success, the heavy-duty aftermarket supplier reports.

Fast Flaps secure mud flaps without creating any holes in the flap or sacrificing strength, yet it takes more than 500 pounds of pressure to detach a mud flap from the Fast Flaps stainless steel bar, and the result doesn’t damage the flap.

“When we came out with Fast Flaps last March, we knew we had a winner,” Minimizer CEO and Chief Visionary Officer Craig Kruckeberg said. “This past year has only confirmed what we already knew – this product is an outstanding cost-saving addition for vocational fleets!”

“It’s an amazing piece of equipment,” owner/operator Jeremy Hodge said. “I wish I had these years ago.”

A screwdriver pries the Fast Flaps bar apart, allowing the mud flaps to be inserted into the gap. It works like a very strong clamp for the mud flaps.

“My drivers are always losing flaps and it’s a major headache,” fleet owner Jonathan Villmar said. “Now that we use Fast Flaps, I don’t have to worry about paying fines or extensive repairs that keep the truck off the road. Instead, guys just carry a screwdriver with them and they’re good to go.”

The first Fast Flaps video on Minimizer’s Facebook page has over a million impressions, and it’s one of the most popular products across their social media.

“Whenever I go to a (heavy duty trucking) show, I get people coming up and asking about Fast Flaps,” Kruckeberg said. “It’s something that people keep hearing about and they want in on it.”