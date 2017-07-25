A T880S dump truck has a Paccar MX-13 engine with 510 horsepower; one of five trucks provided for test drives. (Photo: Neil Abt/American Trucker)

At a recent ride and drive event held near its headquarters in Kirkland, WA, Kenworth Truck Co. highlighted the continuing strength in the vocational segment of the Class 8 market as positive economic reports on gross domestic product, consumer confidence, housing starts, and construction spending are in “good alignment” with demand for its T880 model, especially in its latest configuration with a set-forward front axle.

Kenworth, a unit of Paccar Inc., also expects overall U.S. and Canadian Class 8 retail sales to finish the year in the upper range of its earlier estimate of 190,000 to 220,000 units.

At the event, Mike Dozer, Kenworth’s general manager, Kevin D. Baney, assistant general manager of marketing and sales, noted that though the OEM’s T880 line was designed to eventually replace the T800, there is no precise timetable as to when it will cease production.

They both pointed to “continued strong orders” for the T880S as well; a vehicle aimed at ready-mix, dump and mobile crane applications. It provides more flexibility, better payload, maneuverability, and driver visibility.

The T880S comes standard with the Paccar MX-13 engine, along with the lighter displacement MX-11 as an option. The two proprietary engines are included in more than 45% of Kenworth’s total orders, the two executives noted.

Baney also touched on a series of other efforts being undertaken by the OEM: