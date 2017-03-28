Nicknamed “The Driver’s Truck,” this specially optioned Kenworth T680 Advantage 76-in. sleeper tractor was center stage at the company’s Mid American Trucking Show booth. Filled with advanced driver assistance technologies such as the Bendix Wingman Fusion system, it has an optional “Driver’s Studio” interior package

LOUISVILLE. With over 30,000 of Class 8 trucks already equipped with Kenworth Truck Tech+ remote diagnostics capabilities, Kenworth announced that it will be integrating service management with the system, allowing fleets to manage repairs and other service events through its online portal.

The new service management platform, which is being powered by Decisiv, will give dealers specific details about a vehicle’s specs and repair history, as well as diagnostic information for faster repair times, it was announced during a press event at the Mid America Trucking Show. Later this year, fleets will be given access to the same information and repair updates through the Truck Tech+ web portal.

“If there’s a problem while a truck is on the road, the owner, dealer and OEM will all be sharing that information immediately,” Kenworth general manager Mike Dozier told American Trucker.

In other news from the show, Kenworth launched a certified pre-owned truck program for late model, low-mileage heavy-duty trucks. To be certified, the trucks must be no more than four years old, have fewer than 450,000 miles, and pass a 150-point inspection. Program trucks equipped with a Paccar MX-13 engine will also come with a comprehensive one-year, 125,000-mi. warranty coving 105 engine and aftertreatment components. Those trucks will also carry a 90-day buyer assurance warranty covering major chassis components and the HVAC system.

The company also announced that it would offer Allison’s new a href="http://www.allisontransmission.com/">TC10 fully automatic transmission in it T680 on-highway truck and T880 vocational truck starting later this year. With 10 forward and two reverse gears, the torque converter/twin countershaft gearbox is said to improve fuel economy through engine down-speeding and uninterrupted power shifting in all gears. Rated for applications up to 110,000-lb. GCW and 1,850 lbs. ft. torque, it will carry a 5-year, 750,000-mi. warranty.