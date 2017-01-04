The Kenworth Merchandise Collection recently added more than 50 new officially-licensed merchandise items for drivers and trucking operators interested in purchasing products that represent Kenworth, The World’s Best trucks, the company announced.

The new Kenworth items now available include a Carhartt Signature tool bag, Cross Calais chrome pen, “The World’s Best” license plate frame, DRI DUCK flannel lined jacket, jacquard knit pom beanie, 12-in-1 handy mate hammer multi-tool, grey wool cap, and desert digital camo cap.

The line-up consists of more than 300 items, including caps, men and women’s apparel, kids’ items, drinkware, golf accessories, and the Kenworth 2017 appointment and wall calendars.

To order, visit www.ShopKenworth.com, or call 877-705-3314 toll free from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT). Those ordering from outside the United States may call 425-286-1551 during the same time period. Kenworth dealerships in the United States and Canada also offer officially-licensed Kenworth merchandise for sale.