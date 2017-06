The Smoke-N-Thunder jet car is equipped with a J34-48 engine originally used in the North American Buckeye T-2A aircraft, giving it 10,000 horsepower and 6,000 lbs. of thrust with an afterburner. Drivers experience 4.5 “Gs” or four and half times the pull of the Earth’s gravity when accelerating and 11 Gs of negative force as the car comes to a stop. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Veronica Montes)

The Smoke-N-Thunder jet car races down the runway at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina last year. This jet car races at speeds approaching nearly 400 mph. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jensen Stidham)

The formal name for “Smoke-N-Thunder” is “Hot Streak II.” Here “Smoke-N-Thunder” gives putting the “pedal to the metal” a whole new meaning at the Wings over Solano Air Show at Travis Air Force Base, CA, back in May. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

The “Smoke-N-Thunder” jet truck during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show back in May this year at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miranda A. Loera)

The Shockwave jet truck races down the flightline during the 2017 Barksdale Air Force Base Airshow. Shockwave is the Guinness Book world record holder for the fastest jet truck in the world, clocking in at 376 mph. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Curt Beach)

Driver and pilot Chris Darnell races Shockwave across the flight line at speeds over 300 mph during the 2016 Miramar Air Show at the Marine Corps Air Station located in Miramar, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tia Dufour)

They blast down runways across the U.S. as star attractions at air shows across the country, screaming down the asphalt at hundreds of miles an hour. But they aren’t planes. Rather, they are jet-powered trucks – unique creations that meld ground-based vehicle chassis with the thunderous power required to push aircraft across the sky. Here’s a selection of jet trucks in action from various airshows over the years.