Todd Fowler, CHI's president, works to establish baseline fuel economy prior to installation of his firm's hydrogen fuel injection system. (Photo: CHI)

U.S. Army tests of a diesel-powered truck equipped with a proprietary hydrogen injection system developed by Commercial Hydrogen Inc. (CHI) of Houston, TX, reportedly boosted the vehicle’s fuel economy from 7.2 to 8.4 miles per gallon (MPG) – an increase of 15.3%.

The demonstration vehicle involved is a 2000-model Freightliner FL80 oil delivery truck and CHI said its hydrogen injection system was tested by a local CAT Army contract mechanic.

The company noted that its retrofit or “bolt-on” hydrogen injection package is designed for 10- and 15-liter diesel engines for trucks manufactured between 1980 and the present.

“Our retrofits are paid for in less than one year, just in fuel savings alone," Todd Fowler, CHI’s CEO, explained in a statement. "Operators are getting improved fuel economy in the 10% to 30% range. Additionally, we are finding that air emissions are improving dramatically. It's a total win-win."

The implications to the military are significant, he added, as an increase in mileage is important, not only as a cost savings, but in terms of increased operational range and efficiencies.