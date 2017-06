Soldiers with the 1175th Transportation Company also share their heavy equipment knowledge with other military units, even foreign ones. Here a soldier from the Royal Moroccan Army translates course material about the HET system used by the U.S. Army during the scheduled joint mission AFRICAN LION '10 held seven years ago. That mission brought 1,000 U.S. service members from 16 locations throughout Europe and North America together more than 1,000 members of the Moroccan military. (Photo by Sgt. Lydia M. Davey)