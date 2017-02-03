The new flagship tractor from Freightliner Trucks is now rolling off the line. Freightliner debuted the new Cascadia in September 2016, and production of the 126" BBC Day Cab and 72" Raised Roof Sleeper Cab models is underway, the company reports.

The new Cascadia (equipped with AeroX and Integrated Detroit Powertrain (IDP) including a GHG17 DD15 engine, DT12 with Intelligent Powertrain Management (IPM4) and 2.16 direct drive axle ratio) boasts up to an 8-percent fuel economy increase over a similarly spec’d 2016 Cascadia Evolution, the company noted.

“It’s exciting to see trucks rolling off the assembly line and being delivered to customers. The new Cascadia delivers fuel efficiency, connectivity, safety, quality and a premium driver experience for our customers,” said Kary Schaefer, general manager, Marketing & Strategy for Daimler Trucks North America.

More on the all-new 2018 Cascadia:

The new Cascadia is available with the IDP, which combines the fuel-efficient downsped 400 hp,1,750 lb/ft. of torque, the Detroit DD15 or Detroit DD13 engines with the Detroit DT12 automated manual transmission, IPM4 and corresponding Detroit steer and rear tandem axles. The new Detroit rear axles have features such as lower sump volume, gear-set coating, friction reducing gear cutting and optional Axle Lubrication Management that reduces parasitic loss and improves fuel economy.

Standard enhancements such as an upper door seal, elliptical-shaped mirrors, sloped hood, bumper with integrated air deflector and integrated antennas all minimize drag. The optional Aero and AeroX packages provide additional aerodynamic benefits to manage airflow, including a low ground clearance bumper with flexible air dam, longer side extenders, lower chassis fairings, drive wheel covers and proprietary-designed drive wheel fairings.

“Available in a variety of cab configurations, the new Cascadia is all about customizable living-space options that address the realities of professional drivers while they’re on the road,” the company said. “The sleeper area has been redesigned to include more cabinets, as well as larger spaces that can accommodate standard appliances. For entertainment, a sturdy television swivel bracket holds up to a 26” flat panel TV for movie-theater-like viewing. Double-bunk and a new Driver Loft option is also available that incorporates a unique folding workspace/dinette with a full-size Murphy style bed. A new cargo shelf option allows drivers to store containers or duffle bags easily. If an upper bunk is spec’d, it will come standard with an easily released telescoping ladder, making getting into the upper bunk a breeze.”

New splayed frame rails create more room in the engine compartment to allow technicians easy access for maintenance tasks, and most electronic control units are now stored securely in the cab in the new eVault. In front of the eVault is the fuse and relay box which is easily accessible with no hand tools needed. To increase dash component accessibility, the dash panel was designed to be easily removed. Additionally, the standard two-piece front bumper of the Cascadia can be quickly removed within minutes.

The optional Detroit Assurance 4.0 suite of safety systems includes Active Brake Assist that now provides full braking on stationary objects, moving pedestrian warning & partial braking, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Warning with optional video capture. This proprietary safety suite includes driver-friendly controls and is integrated into the truck’s dashboard, engine and transmission electronics and can enhance driver safety by mitigating potential collisions.