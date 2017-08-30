From left to right: Gregg Softy (Army), Stevens Transport; Wayne Roy (Marine Corps), U.S. Xpress; and Daniel Shonebarger (Navy), Melton Truck Lines. (Photo: Kenworth)

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in conjunction with the FASTPORT Trucking Track Mentoring Program and Kenworth Truck Co., are once again teaming up to award a brand-new Class 8 highway tractor with all the trimmings to one of three military veterans turned truck drivers as part of the second annual Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence recognition program

The top three finalists are:

Wayne Roy (Marine Corps) with U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Daniel Shonebarger (Navy) with Melton Truck Lines

Gregg Softy (Army) with Stevens Transport

Kenworth will donate a fully-loaded T680 Advantage with a 76 in. sleeper and PACCAR MX-13 engine as the program’s recognition award. The winner will be announced December 15 during a special ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Washington, D.C.

“We have a very elite group of drivers who have achieved significant accomplishments in their military careers and as professional truck drivers,” noted Brad Bentley, FASTPORT’s president, in a statement.

“It is important for organizations across the U.S. to do what they can to especially reach out to our veterans to help them make a smooth transition back into civilian life,” he added. “This is one way that the trucking industry is doing its part.”