Expressing personality via highway iron

A war veteran and a U.S. Marine Corps Scout Sniper , Frank Castle (actually born "Francis Castiglione" in the story) is a master of martial arts, stealth tactics, guerrilla warfare, and a wide variety of weapons. He becomes a vigilante and launches a one-man war against crime in all its forms after his wife and two children are murdered in a mob hit.

"The Punisher," whose name is Francis "Frank" Castle, is from the Marvel Comics hero universe and first appeared in print back in 1974. This trucker is obviously a big fan of this comic book character.

The passions that drive truck owners and operators are as different and varied as the freight they haul to make a living. Yet often many of them express their particular "trucking personality," if you will, through the rigs they drive: turning their equipment into rolling tributes to comic book heroes and sports teams, or by customizing them with unique designs, lights, and chrome accents. Here are few such examples from our travels to industry trade shows. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)