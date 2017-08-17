Expressing personality via highway iron

Expressing personality via highway ironAug 17, 2017
The passions that drive truck owners and operators are as different and varied as the freight they haul to make a living. Yet often many of them express their particular "trucking personality," if you will, through the rigs they drive: turning their equipment into rolling tributes to comic book heroes and sports teams, or by customizing them with unique designs, lights, and chrome accents. Here are few such examples from our travels to industry trade shows. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)