A leading Canadian commercial transport trailer manufacturer is expanding its dealer network into the U.S. under a new brand named LK Trailers.

Backed by over 35 years of experience serving the evolving needs of the transportation industry, the trailers in LK’s product line will soon be seen on American highways.

Triple E Canada Ltd. started out in 1965 as a small family business in Canada manufacturing recreational vehicles. A trailer division was added in 1980 as a small manufacturer of steel hopper bottom and flat deck trailers but the company set its sights high. This foundation was a springboard for new trailer designs and cutting edge manufacturing processes. Today, the company says it is proud to be one of Canada’s leading commercial trailer manufacturers.

LK Trailers offers both steel and aluminum hopper trailers, plus a wide range of aluminum, steel and combo flatbed and drop deck trailers. The company also builds a line of specialized and heavy haul trailers for more demanding environments and applications. The entire lineup is built in North America to withstand the continent’s ever-changing and often harsh climates. Every trailer is manufactured from bed to bolster using premium materials to ISO 9001 international standards.

LK Trailers is looking for established dealers throughout the U.S. Given the company’s history and commitment to its products and dealers, this is an outstanding opportunity for dealers looking to partner with a forward-thinking company that is expanding throughout North America, LK Trailers says.