If you’re an owner-operator looking for a new (to you) rig, Arrow Truck Sales Inc. has a used truck purchasing program for owner-ops who currently drive for select carriers. As an Arrow Prime member, the buyer qualifies for certain exclusive benefits, including a free 6 month/50,000 mile warranty, special $1,000 allowance and more.

Carriers currently engaged in the program include Landstar, USA Truck, Allied Van Lines and others. The Prime program is also offered through select associations, including Women In Trucking, OOIDA, National Minority Trucking Assn. and more. A complete list of Prime benefits, carriers and associations can be found on their website.

“We’re happy to be associated with these premier carriers and associations,” said Jim Taber, Arrow’s national account sales executive. “We believe these strategic partnerships will ultimately benefit drivers wanting to buy a used truck while receiving incentives to help with their purchase.”