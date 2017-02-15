Cargo handling and restraint systems specialist Ancra International has introduced Retract-A-Roll 3, the latest addition to the Retract-A-Roll lineup.

The Retract-A-Roll 3 system is state-of-the-art in pneumatic roller track systems bringing aircraft technology to trailers. Retract-A-Roll 3 is meant to be easy to operate and maintain and, with the improved design, loading and unloading is quicker—reducing handling time and labor costs.

Retract-A-Roll systems are designed and built for dependability and durability. The pneumatic roller track systems are powered by the pneumatics from a truck’s existing air supply, built to take abuse of forklifts and instantly convert back to a flat floor for general freight.

In addition, all Retract-A-Roll systems are manufactured with safety interlock: If the operator forgets to lower the rollers, a backup safety control value automatically lowers rollers when the vehicles brakes are released, keeping your load secure while in transit and your employees safe by limited any shift in cargo.

The Retract-A-Roll system’s controls are centralized in an easy-to-access, weatherproof container, and they can be operated with

one value to raise and lower,

a factory preset pressure regulator,

a liquid filled pressure gauge,

an auxiliary air input and

track isolation valves.

The Retract-A-Roll 3 features a heavy-duty top plate with a dual skate wheel design. Hi-strength, 11-gauge stamped steel top plate has a galvanized finish to fight corrosion. The dual skate wheel design results in a smaller opening in the top plate to help prevent any debris from entering and puncturing the air bag, lowering maintenance cost and downtime. In addition, the air bags in the Retract-A-Roll 3 use larger diameter air lines giving us an advantage over our competitors with the fastest deflation.

All our Retract-A-Roll systems are designed with flexibility in mind and can be retrofitted in used equipment to save you money while providing similar efficiency to brand new units.

For more information on Ancra’s Retract-A-Roll systems, contact the customer service department at 800.233.5138 or visit the website.