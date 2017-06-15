Straight, stable stops and greater reliability the key benefits of air disc brakes, said International. (Photo: Kevin Jones/American Trucker)

International Truck, a division of Navistar Inc., is making Bendix ADB22X air disc brakes standard on all axles of its International LT Series tractor in 6x4, 6x2, and 4x2 configurations.

Navistar said the ADB22X from Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC features a patented lightweight design that significantly reduces stopping distance and extends brake system life.

“Complementing the straight, stable stops that air disc brakes provide is greater reliability, thanks to a design that nearly eliminates brake fade and degradation of stopping power,” noted Denny Mooney, senior vice president of global product development at International.

“In addition, total cost of ownership can be reduced by installing durable, long-lasting air disc brakes which generally allow for significantly shorter pad change times than traditional drums,” he added.