In case you’re not one of the 6+ million people who viewed this video on the Wyoming High Patrol Facebook page over the weekend, we offer this Bonus Edition of Dash Cam of the Week. (Because, at this rate, the clip will be old news by the time the Friday DCOW rolls around—and it’s too wild to skip.)

This video, posted Friday, shows the Feb. 7 event near Elk Mountain on Interstate 80. Three Wyoming State Troopers were on scene providing care for motorists who were involved in previous crashes. “Because of this, thankfully, all Troopers were out of their patrol cars assisting others and were not injured,” the WHP says. “We are also thankful the two occupants in the truck were not injured as well.”

The agency implores truckers and other motorists to please follow high wind advisories and closures—“even if you plan to travel at reduced speeds. Hopefully this video illustrates why.”