For a seasonal change of pace, Dash Cam of the Week ventures into the warm and sunny Southern Hemisphere. And this featured clip shows that, regardless of which side of the road they drive on, too many people just don’t pay attention.

There’s no commentary accompanying the trucker’s YouTube video posted by ever-interesting group, Dash Cam Owners Australia, but it appears that despite his worst efforts, the motorcyclist who recently ended up in the back of a “ute”—or pickup, as we might say here in North America—was not hurt.

Well, maybe his pride. And his insurance premium.