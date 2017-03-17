The staff here at Dash Cam of the Week saw this clip and it hit us like a ton of bricks, so to speak.

In reality, of course, it was the gray sedan that got hit with a ton of bricks it driver and the driver of the dark SUV swerved into the lane of the heavily loaded big rig and came to stop. The trucker did what he could, driving onto the shoulder to avoid pancaking the car. The trucks load, however, shifted—to put it mildly.

Since the audio is in Chinese and we couldn’t find any official accident reports, we don’t have other details, but if you’ll stick around for 30 seconds you’ll see the car passengers miraculously come stumbling out of the rumble … as the driver of the trailing vehicle with the dash cam looks peeved that a brick has scratched his from bumper.

Lesson of the week, truckers: Load securement.