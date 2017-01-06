Our first Dash Cam of the Week for 2017 is a prime example of why the world needs transportation professionals. And it also should serve as an amusing (no one was hurt) reminder to even the hard-core chain slingers out there: Secure that load.

Dave Cole was driving on U.S. 40 in southwestern Pennsylvania this week when he noticed something odd on the other side of the 4-lane highway: A giant spool of wire rolling eastbound in the westbound lane—and into oncoming traffic.

“Not in all my traveling, I’ve never seen nothing like that. Seen quite a few accidents, but nothing quite like that,” Cole tells Pittsburgh television station KDKA. “Obviously, they didn’t have the right equipment there.”

So he turned on his cell phone camera and trailed the action, getting in behind a pickup truck that was pulling a now-empty utility trailer and pacing the loose load.

While we’re on the subject, DCOW staff also came across this fresh example of trailers gone wild: