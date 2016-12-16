The staff here at Dash Cam of Week couldn’t make any sense out of what the red car (A Camaro? Hard to tell by time it bounces off a couple of retaining walls) was doing, but we have a pretty good idea of what the tractor-trailer driver was thinking: “Man, I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

And that’s followed quickly by, “The guys at the shop are never going to believe this.”

But since a trailing vehicle had a camera, we can all look on with wonderment that the rig rocked but it didn’t roll. (It’s also good to see people rushing to the aid of a fellow motorist.) Things can get random out there, driver, so buckle up. And carry on.