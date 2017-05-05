Star Trek fans should be familiar with the concept of “a no-win scenario,” and know that Captain Kirk famously doesn’t believe in them. But that’s Hollywood, not the highway—and sometimes there’s not much you can do to avoid an accident.

In this Dash Cam of Week, taken on what looks to be I-30 east of Dallas, the truck driver is faced with three choices, none of them good. So he cusses, holds on, and hopes for the best.

The situation is this: With a rig stalled on the narrow shoulder, a blue sedan suddenly slows in front of the trucker, and a pickup is racing by fast in the left lane. What would you do? You might give it some thought, because we’ve certainly seen it before, and likely will again.