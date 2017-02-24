Is climate change real? Dan Hill now has a chilling perspective. Thin ice on Lake Michigan last week cost the Wisconsin man his year-old Cadillac Escalade, as this Dash Cam of Week shows.

With the weather unseasonably warm, Hill decided it was time to pull his ice shanty off of Sturgeon Bay.

“I know this part of the lake like the back of my hand. The ice didn’t look any different there than anywhere else, but it can change,” Hill, who’s been ice fishing for 45 years, tells Milwaukee television station WTMJ. “All it takes is one time. Ice doesn’t give a warning.”

Apparently, a snowmobiler had told him the route was fine. A recovery specialist suggests Hill “just hit the wrong spot at the wrong time,” and he would have been fine just another 30 yards to the east. The bill for the recovery: $8,000, and Caddy was a total loss. The recovery service reports pulling 20 cars out of the water this season.

The ice shanty, of course, survived just fine.

