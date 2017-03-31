Blind spots remain a challenge, but professional truck drivers understand the risk posed by small cars slipping in and out of sight around them and manage it. But how in the world does the driver of a small car not notice that giant wheel completely filling the view from his window?

And that’s not a rhetorical question, and this Dash Cam of the Week illustrates. Here’s hoping the dash cam footage exonerates the trucker who was hit. We here at the DCOW office were trying to imagine how the four-wheeler driver tried to blame the accident on the trucker.

In this clip, the obvious explanation is the four-wheeler is about to miss and exit, jumps in front of a tanker, realizes the mistake—then does it again?