Perry holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree with honors from Harvard University. He's also a Vietnam War veteran. (Photo: Kevin Jones/American Trucker)

Noël Perry is joining Truckstop.com as its chief economist, though he will continue to provide independent consulting services and remains a managing partner with research firm FTR Transportation Intelligence.

Perry is a 30-year veteran transportation analyst, previously serving in senior research positions at TL carrier Schneider National, Cummins Engine Co., and railroad giant CSX.

He focuses on the “underlying fundamentals” of freight transport demand, operations, and competition, taking a broad perspective on the market, covering trucking, rail, and barge, and the supplier sectors of the industry.

“We are truly fortunate to have Mr. Perry on our staff,” Paris Cole, Truckstop.com’s CEO, said in a statement. “His experience and extensive knowledge of economics, especially in the transportation industry, gives us an enhanced ability to help our clients be more successful.”