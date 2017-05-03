"The best part of serving the truck driving community is finding new ways to make their days on the road a little easier. We are here to serve them and our goal is to always be above their expectations," says Gore's Travel Plaza GM Derrick Gore. The location comes in at #4 on the Trucker Path list of top truck stops in the country.

Trucker Path, creators of a popular crowd-sourced navigation app for truck drivers, has published a list of the Top 100 truck stops in America for 2017, based on data generated by app users.

“These truck stops have excelled in providing great services and a wonderful experience to visiting truck drivers and we are happy to recognize them for their achievement,” said Ivan Tsybaev, Trucker Path CEO.

Truck stops on this list are awarded for their exemplary customer service and features such as available truck parking, quality of food options, cleanliness, diesel prices as well as amenities including showers, laundry, repair services, ATMs, WiFi, and more. Trucker Path’s network of over 500,000 actively using truck drivers provide reviews and ratings for over 6,000 truck stop and travel center locations nationwide. These ratings and reviews were factored into the overall score.

Truck stops were ranked on a 0 - 5.0 score with the Chevron in New Fairview, TX receiving the highest rank at 4.86 overall.

For the second year in a row, Texas led all states with the most truck stops in the top 100. Texas had nine finish in the 100 and three in the top 15.

Ranking number four on the Truckerf Path list, the historic Gore’s Travel Plaza began in 1939 when Floyd Gore decided to open a service station next to his home in Seiling, OK. Currently, third-generation brothers Tony, Gary and Marty along with fourth-generation son and nephew Derrick continue the family business of serving the trucking community for the past 78 years.

"The best part of serving the truck driving community is finding new ways to make their days on the road a little easier. We are here to serve them and our goal is to always be above their expectations," said General Manager Derrick Gore. "Our staff knows that customers come first, before anything else. We want people to leave our facility feeling appreciated and respected. Serving the needs of our customers and going above and beyond their expectations is something that we are proud of and hope they recognize during their visit."

Check out the full list here.

Top 10 Truck Stops Overall

Chevron - New Fairview, TX Creek Travel Plaza - Atmore, AL Karde’s 151 - Monticello, IA Roady’s Gore’s Travel Plaza - Seiling, OK Association of Christian Truckers - Brownstown, IL BJs Travel Center - New Madrid, MO Love’s Ozark $566 - Ozark, AL Hixton Travel Plaza - Hixton, WI Love’s Bevier #621 - Bevier, MO Kwik Trip Travel Center - Austin, MN

Top 10 Major Chain Truck Stops

Chevron - New Fairview, TX Love’s Ozard #566 - Ozark, AL Love’s Bevier #621 - Bevier, MO Pilot Travel Center #457 - Beaver Dam, OH Center Point Travel Plaza - Center Point, IA Pilot Travel Center #2 - Austinburg, OH Love’s Guthrie #604 - Guthrie, OK Pilot Travel Center #233 - Oakland, OR I-40 Travel Center - Ozark, AR Ayerco #44 Rocket Plaza - Hannibal, MO

Top 10 Independent Truck Stops