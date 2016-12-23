Andrew Uviedo will tell you that finding parking is a big deal for today’s truck drivers.

As the general manager for the four year-old Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores facility in Natalia, TX, along I-35, he said that tractor-trailers start pulling into his location starting between 3 pm and 4 pm in the afternoon to secure one of his truck stop’s 150 slots for overnight parking.

And those that don’t get one of his spots or one at the other truck stops up and down I-35 will then spill out onto the highway on- and off-ramps to find parking space for their 10-hour off-duty period.

“My parking lot will be full but it’s still not enough,” he told American Trucker. “They’ll park on the access roads and the highway ramps, but it is still not enough.”

That’s why adding more parking spaces is becoming a major focal point for Love’s ongoing expansion efforts.

The company added 47 new stores this year across 20 states that included the addition of slightly more than 3,000 new truck-parking spaces.

“For new stores in 2017, we’re on track to match or outpace what we did in 2016,” Love’s spokesperson Kealey Dorian told Fleet Owner.

“For parking in 2017, it’s hard to tally because we don’t have completed site plans for all of our locations yet,” she said. “But approximately 3,100 new parking spaces in 2017 is a good estimate.”

Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s, noted in a statement that after its 2016 expansion efforts are tallied up, the company now operates over 400 facilities across 40 states.

“We’re committed to serving our customers in as many ways as possible and part of that is adding more locations to provide services in areas where we didn’t offer coverage,” he added.

Other notable additions to Love’s chain of facilities in 2016 include: