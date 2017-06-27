This is the fifth year in a row TA-Petro has offered free meals to military service members on the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

The TA Restaurant Group, a division of TravelCenters of America LLC (which includes the Petro Stopping Centers chain as well), is once again inviting all active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service to enjoy a complimentary meal on July 4 at one of 170 participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet sit-down restaurants across the U.S.

“It is an honor to acknowledge the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country by inviting them to our restaurants to share a meal,” said Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters, in a statement, who added that this is the fifth year his company has conducted its July 4 free-meal offer.

“We will also be honoring all of those who gave their life defending our country by preparing Fallen Soldier Tables at our restaurants,” O’Brien stressed. “A single place setting at an empty table represents the wish that fallen men and women of our armed forces could be present to dine with us.”

Veterans, active duty or reservists from the military can receive a complimentary meal of their choice from a special “Military Only” menu, by simply showing proof of service to their server prior to ordering their meal.

Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniform Services ID Card or Retired ID Card; Current Leave and Earnings Statement; Veterans Organization Card; Photograph in uniform; DD214; or Citation or Commendation.

TravelCenters noted it has served more than 36,000 free meals to veterans and active duty military service men and women in the last four years.