Marshfield, WI-based Roehl Transport is offering a new $10,000 sign-on/stay bonus for experienced truck drivers holding a Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) effective September 25 this year for a limited time only.

The bonus will apply to drivers who have a minimum of six months solo, over-the road tractor-trailer experience, and will include a host of specific Roehl divisions: National Flatbed, Van, Curtainside and Reefer; Midwest Regional Flatbed, Van, Curtainside and Reefer; Southeast Regional Van, Great Lakes Flatbed, Tri-State Flatbed, Central Region Flatbed, Northeast Van, and Dairyland.

Roehl said it designed this new sign-on/stay bonus to be paid out in installments. The first payout of $500 occurs upon completion of the first load hauled and continues at $500 for every $10,000-mile interval, with the carrier also including additional retention incentives that significantly increase the scheduled payments.

After running 30,000 paid miles, drivers will receive an additional bonus payment of $500, for a total of $1,000. Thereafter, payments of $500 will continue every 10,000 miles until the driver reaches the $10,000 total.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our new, experienced drivers a great bonus that is easily attainable,” noted Tim Norlin, Roehl’s vice president of driver employment, in a statement.