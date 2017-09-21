“We’re ensuring that drivers truly get paid for their time and don’t fall short.” —Steve Schelin, Pride Transport’s director of recruiting. (Photo: Pride Transport)

Salt Lake City, UT-based Pride Transport – a family-owned and operated motor carrier formed back in 1979 – is rolling out a new pay package for its over-the-road company solo and team drivers called the “Point-to-Point” program.

“Our new program pays drivers for the distance of the leg they drive, not just the total length of the load,” noted Steve Schelin, Pride’s director of recruiting, in a statement. “We’re ensuring that drivers truly get paid for their time and don’t fall short.”

He said mileage pay under the new program go as high as 55 cents per mile and that it includes pay for deadhead miles at up to 20 cents more per mile than the base pay.

Pride’s “point system” for driver pay in its new program also allows drivers to earn more the harder they work and rewards them for the more experience they have – for example, three years of driving experience equals 30,000 career points to increase pay.

Points are also given for miles, fuel efficiency and on-time delivery each month.

The motor carrier added that company drivers can also earn a $2,000 sign-on bonus, opportunities to gain for safety and fuel economy bonuses, in-cab DirecTV, affordable healthcare plans and paid orientation.

Pride also stressed it hauls 100% no-touch refrigerated freight, offers paid holidays and paid vacation after a year, and provides pet and rider programs.