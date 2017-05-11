Pilot Flying J is honoring mothers on PFJ’s social media platforms by highlighting three of the hardest-working moms on the road and surprising them with gift cards to its network of travel centers.

Linda Hauseur, Cynthia Lago and Rhonda Jones demonstrate hard work, perseverance and passion for their craft and are excellent representations of the professional driver community, the company said. These hard-working moms on the road were also submitted to the 2016 Road Warrior Contest by their children.

Pilot Flying J also is treating all moms to one free cup – at any size – of Pilot Coffee from May 14 through May 20. To get their free cup, moms can just display an online coupon available at Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page at the time of purchase in-store. The promotion is valid for customers in the U.S. and Canada from 12:01 a.m. on May 14 to 11:59 p.m. on May 20.

Moms who take advantage of the promotion at Pilot Flying J Travel Centers can enjoy seven delicious coffee blends from top regions around the world like Colombia, Indonesia and Brazil. Pilot Coffee is available at more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America.