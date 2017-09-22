Love’s Travel Stops opened a new store this week at Interstate 64's exit 211, 20 miles east of Richmond, VA.

The Talleysville, VA, location is Love’s ninth truck stop in Virginia. It features an Arby’s restaurant, seven showers, 86 truck parking spaces, a game room, public laundry facilities, Love’s Truck Tire Care center and more. The store is open 24/7. Click here for map.

"We’re happy to offer services to professional drivers in a big area of need,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “Talleysville is in a great location along Interstate 64 connecting the coastal cities, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Newport News with Richmond and points beyond. We look forward to providing drivers with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for to a new area of Virginia.”

The new travel stop opens during Love’s annual companywide campaign to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Drivers can get involved by purchasing a paper balloon for $1, $5 or $20 through Saturday, Sept. 30. All the money raised locally benefits sick and injured children in that community.

Throughout September, Love’s is also recognizing professional drivers in honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. One driver could win 1 million My Love Rewards points, a $10,000 retail value, by visiting any Love’s with a touchscreen and entering his or her My Love Rewards number. Thousands of drivers could win $100 in My Love Rewards points by swiping their cards throughout the month.