A&R has also improved its driver vacation policy to allow for more home time. (Photo: A&R)

A&R Logistics, one of the largest dry bulk carriers in North America, is boosting its truck driver pay effective October 1, with company drivers able to earn up to an additional 10% per loaded mile.

“Drivers are our face to our customers' client: their professionalism and commitment to safety and customer service is what makes A&R the leader in dry bulk transportation,” said Steve Brantley, senior vice-president of terminal operations, in a statement.

"As a result of the increase in demand, we have more opportunities for qualified drivers and want to make sure we retain our current drivers,” he added.

Brantley also noted that A&R has “significantly” improved its driver vacation policy to provide for more time at home along with the aforementioned pay raise and is also launching efforts to upgrade and modernize its fleet to provide drivers the best equipment possible.

A&R provides a suite of logistics services to the chemical industry, including over-the-road transportation, trans-loading, packaging, warehousing and end-to-end outsourced transportation management.

It operates a nationwide network of 28 facilities plus a fleet that combines company-owned equipment, owner-operators, and a non-asset based transportation management division.