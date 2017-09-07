Tractors line up just outside San Antonio to haul emergency relief supplies into areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: U.S. Air Force)

Available truckload capacity declined 4.3% during the week that ended on Sept. 2, according to data tracked by DAT Solutions, which operates the DAT network of load boards – even as freight availability increased on the spot market by 2.9%

National average freight rates also jumped up compared to the previous week, DAT said:

Van : $1.90 per mile, up 12 cents

: $1.90 per mile, up 12 cents Flatbed : $2.20 per mile, up 2 cents

: $2.20 per mile, up 2 cents Reefer: $2.10 per mile, up 3 cents

Those rates include a fuel surcharge but not accessorial fees that compensate the carrier for loading, unloading, layovers, and detention, all of which have likely risen significantly for trucks carrying relief supplies, the firm noted.

The rearrangement of supply chains, the difficulty of shipping in the flooded region, and a tightening spot market all combined to push rates higher on 78 of the top 100 van lanes in the country, DAT said.

The company also noted several direct effects from Hurricane Harvey on freight shipments: