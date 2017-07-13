Year-over-year gains proved more substantial for flatbeds, with spot freight activity climbing 66% in June compared to the same month in 2016. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

Spot truckload freight activity in June rallied to record highs for the number of available loads while rates rose to their highest points in nearly two years, according to the DAT North American Freight Index.

Compiled by DAT Solutions LLC, the firm’s June freight index increased 24% overall compared to May and jumped up 57% year-over-year, capping of what DAT called a “a robust” first half of 2017.

Dry van spot freight posting jumped 35% compared to May and climbed 68% year-over-year, the firm said, with refrigerated or “reefer” spot freight postings recording similar gains: up 23% versus May and up 66% year-over-year.

Flatbed freight, which includes construction materials and machinery, showed more modest gains, DAT said, with spot freight postings only increasing 14% compared to May.

Yet year-over-year gains proved more substantial for flatbeds, with spot loads climbing 66% in June compared to the same month in 2016.

Brokers and shippers had a harder time finding trucks and paid a premium in most major markets and lanes, DAT added.

Compared to May, dry van freight rates increased 11 cents to $1.80 per mile, while the reefer rate jumped 10 cents to $2.12 per mile, the firm said.

Meanwhile, flatbed rates climbed 6 cents to $2.16 per mile, DAT noted.

